Ind Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Fans Can Now Watch Live India vs Pakistan Clash In Cinepolis Theatres | Details

Asia Cup 2022 is about to start and all eyes are set on India vs Pakistan game which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 28. Now, the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday announced that a set of matches from Asia Cup 2022 will be live streamed in Cinepolis. Fans across India can watch six high voltage matches in any of the 31 Cinépolis multiplexes close to them beginning with the headline clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August.

To watch the matches, fans can book their tickets on Paytm or BookMyShow. Apart from being the official event screening partner, Cinépolis has also bagged the rights to distribute the content pan India.

The other matches that will be screened LIVE include India's second group encounter against Hong Kong, three Super 4 games including teams from both Groups A & B, and the final scheduled on Sunday, 11th September.

Check the Schedule Of Matches To Be Screen In Cinepolis Here:

Sunday 28/08/2022 India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm

Wednesday 31/08/2022 India vs Hong Kong 7:30 pm

Sunday 04/09/2022 A1 vs A2 7:30 pm

Tuesday 06/09/2022 A1 vs B1 7:30 pm

Thursday 08/09/2022 A1 vs B2 7:30 pm

Sunday 11/09/2022 TBD Final 7:30 pm

Jay Shah, President, of Asia Cricket Council, said, "The right ambience can truly elevate cricket viewing for fans and enthusiasts. We are thrilled to partner with a leading movie theatre chain such as Cinépolis that extends a truly immersive match experience across multiple locations. We are hopeful the consumers will appreciate this offering and allow us to extend this partnership for seasons to come."

Devang Sampat, the CEO, of Cinépolis India, said, "We can't take every cricket fan to the match, but we can bring the match to the fans and give them an experience to cherish. The discerning fans not only want to watch their favourite cricketers in action but also celebrate every four, six and wicket in style. Through this unique viewing experience, we are delighted to offer our patrons and mall partners with the adrenaline rush a cricket match must be enjoyed with."