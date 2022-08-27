Ind Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Did BCCI Just Leak India's Playing XI For Game Against Pakistan?

Team India is all set to take on arch-rival Pakistan in the campaign opener of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28. Termed as one of the 'greatest on-field rivalries' which now only square off in ICC events and Asia Cup had met last time in the 2021 T20I World Cup. Fans, Cricket buffs and literally everyone is excited for the upcoming match between India and Pakistan.

Now, ahead of the iconic match, BCCI shared a post hailing Indian Cricketers for putting in great effort in the nets. In an interesting post, BCCI shared pics of 11 players in the order they bat. In the first pic, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul can be seen preparing for the fixture while the 2nd pic features Virat Kohli.

Following them were the players who would come into bat after the top 3. As BCCI's cryptic post went viral, fans seem to speculate that BCCI may have 'Leaked' the Playing XI of the upcoming match between India and Pakistan.

Sharing the post, BCCI captioned the post, “#TeamIndia train, our cameras go click-click. #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup.”

The post consists of photos of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were missing from the post, which suggested that these players have been benched for the first match of Asia Cup 2022.

India will see a comeback of Virat Kohli and injured for a while KL Rahul in the big match against Pakistan. Jadeja, who is an obvious pick for playing XI seems to have some fitness issues as he was dropped from the squad.

Meanwhile, Team India entered the tournament as defending champion. The Men in Blue clinched the tournament in 2018 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The Asian tournament was played in the 50-over format.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with each other on Sunday, August 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.