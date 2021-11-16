New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After an unexpected exit from the T20 World Cup, India will now be hosting New Zealand just days after they got thier heartbroken at the tournament's final by the hands of Australia. India will be hosting a 3-match T20 series, followed by Two match Test series that will start on Wednesday.

India will face New Zealand for the very first T20I match in Jaipur at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium and the match will start at 7 pm.

New Zealand has already landed in India for a series against the hosts for the first time in four years. India is all set to mark the new era in Indian Cricket under the helm of newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid and Indian T20 Captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, on the other hand, New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson dropped out of the series and Tim Southee has been named captain for the bilateral series in India.

When to the first match between New Zealand and India?

India will face New Zealand in T20Is from November 17, the opening match will be Jaipur while Ranchi will host the second T20I on November 19. The third and final T20I will be played in Kolkata on November 21.

Where and How to watch the first T20I between New Zealand and India?

You can watch Ind vs NZ T20 series first and other matches on Star Sports. Doordarshan will also telecast the match on all cable and DTH platforms.

You can live stream the match at Disney+Hotstar as Starsports is the official broadcaster of the series.

At What Time the first T20I clash of IND vs NZ will begin?

The match will start at 7:00 Pm.

Full squads of both sides for the T20 series here:

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand’s Squad: Tim Southee (C)Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Posted By: Ashita Singh