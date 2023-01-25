IND vs NZ: What Went Wrong For New Zealand In 3rd ODI? Centurion Devon Conway Has An Answer

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been a prolific run-getter for his side for a long time. Irrespective of the format, Conway's ability to stay firm at the crease is a testimony of how incredible in the opener's slot. Even in the recently concluded 3rd ODI against India, he was the last man standing in the chase with his ton (138 off 100 balls).

In the post match press conference, Conway revealed what exactly went wrong for New Zealand in the 3rd ODI. "Personally I felt the wicket was really nice to bat on - it was coming on nicely, there wasn't a heap of the amount of spin out there, so we just sort of missed the trick in building more partnerships and putting their bowlers under pressure for a long period of time," he said.

New Zealand ODI captain for this series Tom Latham said was disappointed by the fact that their innings lasted just past 40 overs, but felt that the experience of playing in India will help his players in the ODI World Cup later this year.

"It's our last experience in India before the World Cup so the guys are exposed to these conditions in the three games and hopefully it'll be helpful in October. We're building depth in this group without (Tim) Southee and others. Fingers crossed about my form for the World Cup," Latham said after the match.

Chasing a mammoth total of 385/9l, New Zealand got off to the worst possible start as Hardik Pandya removed Finn Allen for a duck in the very first over. Conway and Henry Nicholls did their best to rebuild the innings but wickets kept tumbling in the middle overs.

Inputs from IANS