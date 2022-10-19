IND vs NZ Warm-Up Match Called Off Due To Persistent Rain

The warm-up match between India and New Zealand at The Gabba has been called off due to persistent rain on Wednesday.

The match was abandoned without a ball bowled as the rain didn't stop during the day. India won their first warm-up fixture against hosts Australia on Monday while South Africa got better of New Zealand by nine wickets in Blackcaps' previous clash.

India will now play their opening T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

On the other hand, New Zealand will take on defending champions Australia in their opening encounter at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.

In the last warm-up match against Australia, Mohammed Shami, making his return after recovering from COVID-19, successfully defended 11 runs in the final over and also claimed three wickets in it as they were bundle out for 180. He returned with the figures of 3-4 from his only over.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries to guide India to 186/7 in 20 overs. Rahul took 33 balls to take his score to 57 laced with 3 sixes and 6 fours while Suryakumar's fifty came off 33 balls studded with six and 6 fours.

For Australia, Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 30 runs. Apart from him, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Ashton Agar scalped one wicket each.