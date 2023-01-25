IND vs NZ: Twitterverse Cannot Keep Calm As Magician Shardul Thakur Delivers Yet Again, See Tweets

Teammates call him a magician and he came and delivered yet again. He just needs to get more games under his belt," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

By JE Sports Desk
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 11:39 AM IST
Minute Read
Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur made his presence felt in the 90-run victory against New Zealand on Tuesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

After blanking New Zealand in the ODI series by 3-0, Team India captain Rohit Sharma praised Shardul Thakur, who took crucial wickets of visitors to ease some pressure from the team, and said teammates call him a 'magician' in the squad as he makes telling contributions with ball and bat literally every time he is called to do so.

Not just Team India, even cricket fans on Twitter are in awe of Shardul's to put up such performance out of nowhere. Check out some of the best reactions here:

Shardul bagged the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips while conceding 45 runs in 6 overs. "We bowled pretty well, stuck to our plans and held our nerve. Shardul has been doing it for a while.

Inputs from ANI

