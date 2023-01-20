IND vs NZ: Team India Fined 60 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Slow Over-rate In Hyderabad ODI

India and New Zealand will face each other in the second ODI on Saturday, January 21.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday handed a hefty fine on the Indian team for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad. India were fined 60 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate in the series opener.

Defending 350, the Indian team fell three overs short of the allotted time and hence faced a penalty by the ICC.

"India were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision," ICC said in a statement.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," it added.

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, accepted the offence levelled by On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal. There was no need for a formal hearing.

In a thrilling game, India won the clash by 12 runs to lead the three-match series 1-0 despite Michael Bracewell's fighting 140-run knock. For India, Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets in his 10 overs.

Opting to bat, opener Shubman Gill grabbed the limelight with his 149-ball 208 and became the youngest cricketer to smash a double ton in ODI cricket. His knock guided India to a massive total of 349/8 in 50 overs.

