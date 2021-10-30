Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: When will Hardik Pandya bowl? This question has left nearly all of the Indian cricket team's baffled as Hardik's inability to bowl is affecting team combination. Several cricketers, including former India legend Sunil Gavaskar, have questioned Hardik's utility in the team if he is unable to bowl, calling from his removal from the playing XI.

Skipper Virat Kohli also looked concerned over Hardik's fitness during the pre-match conference on Saturday ahead of India's must-win game against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. Kohli said that Hardik needs to bowl at least one or two overs as it is "important to have a sixth bowling option".

The Indian skipper, however, didn't provide an update on whether Hardik will bowl against New Zealand or not. Although Kohli did hint that Hardik's place in the playing XI is not fixed as Shardul Thakur is also in the plans of the team management.

"It's very important to have a sixth bowling option -- whether through me or Hardik (Pandya). He should have to be fit to be able to bowl one or two overs," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"He's (Shardul) definitely a guy who's in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team," Kohli noted.

"What role he plays or where he fits in, that's something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who's got great potential and he will add great value to the team," Kohli added.

Meanwhile, Hardik, who did not bowl even a single delivery during phase 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was seen bowling in the nets under the supervision of physio Nitin Patel and assistant strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai on Saturday.

Before India's match against arch-rivals Pakistan last week, Hardik had said that he is looking to bowl during the knockout stage of the tournament. However, the 28-year-old had said that he won't bowl during the initial stage of the World Cup.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik had said.

