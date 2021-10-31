Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Following its one-sided loss to arch-rivals Pakistan last week, Virat Kohli-led India would look to bounce back when they face a 'street-smart' New Zealand led by Kane Williamson in their second game of the Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India had a nightmare against Pakistan last Sunday after Babar Azam's team defeated them by 10 wickets and the Men in Blue would hope to make a comeback against the Kiwis. However, their game against Kiwis would be a 'must-win' match for the Men in Blue and if they lose, they will virtually be knocked out from the tournament.

Why India's game against New Zealand is a 'must-win' match for the Men in Blue?

So far, Pakistan have won all of their first three games at the tournament and are sitting at top of the point tables in the Group 2 of the Super 12s. They have defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan and most likely will also beat Namibia and Scotland that will help them qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, both India and New Zealand are yet to open their accounts at the tournament. Both the teams will most likely beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland if a setback does not happen and this makes the clash between India and New Zealand more interesting.

If India beat New Zealand, they will most likely end up with eight points and qualify for the semis (assuming that they will beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland). However, if New Zealand win Sunday's game, then they will most likely qualify for the playoffs as India then will only have six points.

Note: The above hypothesis is based on the assumption that India and New Zealand will beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland in their remaining games. However, one must not forget that T20I is the most unpredictable format of the game and major setbacks can happen in it any day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma