Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Following a drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli's India will lock horns with an unpredictable New Zealand led by Kane Williamson on Sunday in the Super 12s of the ICC T201 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Team India, who are yet to open their account at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021, need to win their upcoming match against New Zealand to stay in the race for the semi-finals. Currently, India are ranked above New Zealand in T20I rankings, but the Kiwis have got the better off Men in Blue in ICC tournaments recently.

So as the Men in Blue prepare to face the Kiwis on Sunday, here's everything you need to know about the highly octane clash between the two sides:

When will India face New Zealand at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

India will face New Zealand on October 21.

What about the timings of the match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Where will the match between India and New Zealand take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Where can I watch the much anticipated game between India and New Zealand on Sunday?

You can watch the India vs New Zealand match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Can I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

Yes. You can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand ICC T20I World Cup 2021 match on Disney + HotStar.

What about the playing XI of both teams?

The playing XI of both teams have not been declared yet. However, following is the complete squads of India and New Zealand for the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

Reserve player: Adam Milne

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma