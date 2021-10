Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's team would hope to bounce back against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a surprise loss against arch-rivals Pakistan in their inaugural game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 last week.

For their all crucial game against New Zealand, India might make some changes in their playing XI, bringing Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Varun Chakravarthy. Team India might also bring the in-form Ishan Kishan in place of Hardik Pandya who has been struggling with form since the IPL 2021 phase 2.

Team India might also include the in-form Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who looked pale against Pakistan last Sunday. Similarly, the Kiwis might bring Todd Astle in place of Daryl Mitchell in the playing XI.

Here's the probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya/ Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/ Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/ Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

DreamXI:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jimmy Neesham, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Trent Boult.

Full squads of India and New Zealand:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) and Rahul Chahar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma