Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: What will literally be a 'do-or-die' match, Virat Kohli's Team India will face a 'street-smart' New Zealand led by Kane Williamson in their second match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday. Kohli's men had a nightmare against Babar Azam-led Pakistan last Sunday and would like to forget it soon with a hope to bounce back against the Kiwis.

The two sides have played 14 games with each other with India winning six of those games while the Kiwis enjoy a lead over the Men in Blue in eight matches. However, New Zealand, who have also lost their inaugural game of the tournament against Pakistan earlier this week, would go into the game with more confidence as they have got the better of India in the last three ICC events.

As India prepare to face the Kiwis, here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather conditions for Dubai for Sunday:

Pitch report:

Like the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured the batsmen so far in the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. It is expected the pitch would remain the same on Sunday during India's match against New Zealand. However, the dew factor would play a huge role once again and defending would become difficult in the second half of the game. Therefore, the captain who would win the toss might once again opt to bowl first on Sunday.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20I records:

Total T20I games played: 66

Games won by teams batting first: 34

Games won by teams chasing: 31

Games tied at this venue: 1

Average first innings total: 144

Highest total: 211/3 by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2013

Lowest total: 55/10 by West Indies against England in 2021

Most runs scored by an individual: Kusal Perera's 84 for Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2013

Best bowling figures by an individual: Imad Wasim's 5/14 for Pakistan against West Indies in 2016

Weather forecast:

For Sunday, the temperature in Dubai will hover from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius with four per cent precipitation and a wind speed of 21 km per hour, predicted the weathermen. Meanwhile, the humidity, as per the weathermen, will stay around 51 per cent.

