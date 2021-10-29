Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to keep their playoffs hopes alive, Virat Kohli-led Team India will face an inconsistent Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 31.

The Men in Blue have lost their inaugural game against arch-rivals Pakistan and need to win against New Zealand to keep their hopes to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. However, going by the recent history, the Kiwis under Williamson have always got the better of India in the ICC tournaments.

In the 2016 T20I World Cup in India, the Kiwis had stunned the Indians, beating them by 47 runs. In the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, New Zealand also defeated India by 18 runs to knock them out of the tournament. New Zealand also got the better of India in the inaugural ICC Test championship where they defeated the Men in Blue in the final in England once again by eight wickets.

It must be mentioned here that India are yet to beat New Zealand in a T20I World Cup match.

What about the head to head stats of India and New Zealand in T20Is?

The two teams have met each other 16 times in T20Is with New Zealand winning eight of those games with a 56.25 per cent win percentage -- the best for any country against India in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, India have managed to win just six T20Is against the Kiwis. The Men in Blue, however, would be bolstered with the fact that they had clean swept New Zealand in the last T20I series and that too in their home turf.

Will India make some changes in their playing XI for their game against New Zealand?

Though India lost their inaugural game against Pakistan, it is expected that they might field the same playing XI against the Kiwis. However, several cricket pundits and experts have backed for the inclusion of explosive wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan and spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

Here's is the probable playing XI for both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya/ Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/ Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/ Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

