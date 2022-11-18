IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Wellington

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Cricket Score: The first T20I between India and New Zealand has been abandoned without a ball being bowled at Sky Stadium, Wellington due to persistent rain on Friday.

The second T20I of the three-match series between the two sides will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. November 20.

In absence of senior players, Hardik Pandya-led side is set to face experienced New Zealand for three-match T20I series. The likes of Umran Malik, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan will look to make the most of the opportunity in Down Under.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel