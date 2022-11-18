IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Wellington

-
01:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Rain Played Spoilsport In Wellington Today!
The first T20I between New Zealand and India has been abandoned without a ball being bowled in Wellington. The rain gods weren't kind today but hopefully, we get better weather in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.
-
01:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: No Sign Of Play Today As Rain Continues!
The cut-off time for the match to start is 2:16 PM IST. Very grim chances of that as the weather forecast predicts 90%+ chances of rain all throughout the next 4-5 hours.
-
12:36 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates:
As rain continues, players from India and New Zealand keep themselves upbeat with a different game.
#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022
-
12:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Adam Milne Hopeful Of Getting Some Game Time!
"Feeling good. I haven't played for a month or so now since the tri-series. Trying to keep the body going through the World Cup and bowling some overs in the nets, hopefully I get a few games here against India. All the guys are doing specific stuff to make sure their bodies stay healthy throughout the season. Sometimes the fast bowlers are doing slightly different stuff in the gym."
-
12:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill On Touring New Zealand
"I came here for the U19 World Cup. Made my ODI debut here in 2019. Good to comeback (to New Zealand), feels good. Definitely, I have fond memories coming back to NZ. Whenever I know I'll be going to NZ it brings a smile. I have been able to execute a few things I have been practicing (about his success in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). I have always felt hitting sixes is not about power, it's about timing. If I am getting that right, I know I can hit sixes. It's always about me looking to score than look for four or six."
-
11:55 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Rain Alert!
The toss has been delayed due to the wet outfield as rain is playing spoilsport in Wellington.
Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022
Stay tuned for further updates.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/e2QJYdAnRN
-
11:53 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
-
-
-
-
-
-
