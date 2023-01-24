IND vs NZ: Sensational Shubman Gill Smashes 4th ODI Century To Put India In Command In 3rd ODI

Young Indian sensation Shubman Gill was at his absolute best as he scores his 4th ODI ton to put India in a commanding position at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. It is noteworthy that his ton just came in 72 balls as he smashed New Zealand bowlers around the park for his ton.

On a batting friendly pitch, Gill along with his captain Rohit Sharma were simply unstoppable as they collected boundaries and sixes for fun in their 212-run opening stand.

After getting to their individual centuries, both Rohit (101 off 85 balls) and Gill (112 off 78 balls) departed in process of accelerating the innings. Even Ishan Kishan couldn't impress much but won hearts as he sacrificed his wicket for Virat Kohli during a mix-up.

Currently, Virat Kohli is joined by Suryakumar Yadav as India are 273/3 after 35 overs.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik