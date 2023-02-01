IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Power India To Massive 168-run Victory To Take Series 2-1

A perfect game to end the series for India as they take the final game by a massive 168 runs. With this win, they add another bilateral series (2-1) win in their kitty. Hardik Pandya, the pick among the bowlers, grabbed 4 wickets as New Zealand could only manage 66/10 in 12.1 overs.

A sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) and along with Rahul Tripathi's quick-fire cameo (44 off 22) powered India to a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Gill, who didn't have much success in the first two games, put on a batting show, smashing the Black Caps' bowlers all-round the parks of the world's largest cricket stadium. Apart from Gill and Tripathi, the likes of Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) also made vital contributions with the bat to give India a great chance to win the series.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan very early. The left-hander, who is going through a poor form, was trapped leg before by a flattish delivery from Michael Bracewell in the second over of the innings.

With inputs from IANS