IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Achieves These Records With His Electric Maiden T20I Century

India opening batter Shubman Gill not only smashed his maiden T20I ton in the third and final match against New Zealand but also shattered many records with his magnificent knock at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Gill's ton powered India to defeat New Zealand by 168 runs and clinch the series 2-1. Batting first after winning the toss, India's star batter Gill smashed 63-ball 126 not out studded with seven sixes and 12 fours. He smashed New Zealand bowlers out of the park at his convenience.

From New Zealand's leading pacer Lockie Ferguson to debutant Benjamin Lister all were on Gill's radar last night. The 23-year-old batter outclassed Kiwi bowlers in the series decider clash.

In the first two matches of the series, Gill just scored 18 runs and was labelled as 'not a T20I player' by many former cricketers despite being in purple patch in ODIs.

2023 has been phenomenal for the right-handed batter. In just one month and two days of the year, Gill has four international tons to his name including a double hundred in ODIs.

Take a look at the records that Gill broke with his maiden ton:

Fifth Indian To Score Centuries In All Three Formats

Gill becomes the fifth Indian batter to score centuries in all three formats of the game. He becomes the youngest Indian to achieve this feat and joins the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

The right-handed swashbuckling batter is also the second youngest batter overall to complete the triple after Ahmed Shehzad who was just 22 years & 127 days when he achieved the feat in 2014.

Highest T20I Score By An Indian Batter

The 126*-run knock by Gill is the highest individual score for India in T20Is. He surpassed Virat Kohli's 122* against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. He also becomes the youngest Indian batter to score a T20I century. Gill broke Suresh Raina's record who was aged 23 years & 156 days when he scored 101 in World T20 2010.

Highest Individual Score Against New Zealand in T20Is

Gill's unbeaten 126 is also the highest individual score against New Zealand in T20Is. The previous record was held by South Africa's Richard Levi who scored 117 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2012.