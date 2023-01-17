IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of ODI Series, Rajat Patidar Named Replacement

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IND vs NZ series (Credits: ANI)

Flamboyant India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the 3-match ODI series due to back injury. Rajat Patidar has been named his replacement as per the official update from BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India).

Check out the statement from BCCI here:

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," BCCI said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer," it added.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India will play New Zealand in a 3-match ODI series starting January 18.