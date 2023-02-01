IND vs NZ: Series-Deciding 3rd T20I An Extremely Important Match For Rahul Tripathi, Says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer and commentator at present, Aakash Chopra feels that the upcoming series-deciding 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand on Wednesday will be an extremely important match for Rahul Tripathi. Chopra reasoned that as India do not have enough T20's planned before the World Cup.

Analyzing the batting order for the 3rd T20I, Chopra said,"It is an extremely important match for Rahul Tripathi. He will definitely play at No. 3 and hopefully he will do well because the next opportunity will come after a long time. India do not have T20 matches at all."

It is noteworthy that Tripathi, has only scored 13 runs in his two knocks thus far, as he will hope to make a more significant contribution in the series decider.

"Gill and Ishan Kishan are there as openers. It seemed Ishan Kishan was getting some form in the last match but the pitch was very difficult. Gill has the form but he hasn't scored runs. So they are searching."

The 45-year-old also said that spin all-rounder Washington Sundar is unlikely to get promoted up the order unless something drastic happens.

"Sundar's promotion will be conditions applied. Suryakumar Yadav will come to bat after Rahul Tripathi and then Deepak Hooda. I don't see Washington Sundar getting promoted. Washi will come to bat after Hardik and let's see how that actually unfolds."

"I want Shivam Mavi to bowl with the new ball. Arshdeep Singh should bowl the first over as it is important to hit Finn Allen's pads. The remaining bowling is fine but the top three have to score runs because they have not scored too many runs however the pitches might have been."