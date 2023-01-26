IND vs NZ: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of T20I Series

Ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand, India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand due to an injury.

Gaikwad reported to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the extent of his injury and rehabilitation after he complained of wrist pain, as per a Cricbuzz report.

The opening batter last played for Maharashtra against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy clash. He had a series of low scores (0 and 8) in both innings of that clash.

Gaikwad has played one ODI and nine T20Is for India and accumulated 154 runs in both formats.

With Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan set to open the innings for India and Prithvi Shaw present in the squad as a backup opener, India will not seek a replacement for Gaikwad in the series.

In other news, a call on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's participation for the first two Tests against Australia will be taken on February 1. As per the sources, NCA will submit their report on Jadeja's fitness following his participation in Ranji Trophy clash for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. He will head back to NCA for an assessment after the conclusion of the game.

India will start their pre-season camp in Nagpur on February 2 for the four-match Test series against Australia, commencing at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium from February 9.