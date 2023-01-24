IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Smashes 30th ODI Century, His First In Last 3 Years

India skipper Rohit Sharma while playing a shot in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand (Photo: ANI)

INDIA skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his 30th ODI ton in the ongoing third ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday and ended his three-year-long ODI hundred drought.

Rohit became the fourth batsman in the history of ODI cricket to smash 30 ODI tons. He has now equaled Ricky Ponting's feat of 30 ODI centuries. Only star batter Virat Kohli (46) and Sachin Tendulkar (49) are ahead of him.

Playing in his 241st ODI, the Indian skipper took 234 innings to complete his 30th ton in the 50-over format. India got off to a flying start after being asked to bat first in the third and final ODI of the series.

Shubman Gill and Rohit staged a perfect start for India in the match as both struck their respective tons to give the hosts command in the encounter.

Rohit departed after scoring 101 off 85 balls laced with 6 sixes and 9 fours. The skipper hit New Zealand bowlers furiously on the short boundaries of Holkar stadium.

India are eyeing a 350+ finish in the game as they hope for a 3-0 series finish. India lead the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games.