New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: One of India's star players Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday achieved a massive milestone to become the third-highest all-time wicket-taker in the Test Cricket. He achieved this feat on Day five of the first test between India and New Zealand.

Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) at the Green Park Stadium of Kanpur on November 29.

The off-spinner had equaled Harbhajan's tally of 417 wickets on Sunday after he dismissed Will Young on Day 4.

Ashwin has so far taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his career. Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev have taken more wickets for India in the whites than Ashwin (418). Kumble had registered 619 scalps in 132 Tests while the former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev, had scalped 434 wickets in 131 matches.

In the first innings, Ashwin had taken three wickets to take his tally of wickets to 416. In the second innings, he dismissed Kiwi openers, Will Young, just ahead of stumps on Day four, before castling Latham in the second session of the final day while Axar Patel took five.

Nightwatchman Will Somerville and opening batter Tom Latham held the fort as New Zealand did not lose a single wicket in the opening session of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against India here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

At lunch break, New Zealand's score read 79/1 with the visitors still needing 205 more runs for the win. Somerville and Latham are currently unbeaten at the crease.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh