IND vs NZ: Netizens Slam BCCI For Dropping Sanju Samson In 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain on Sunday. Although, the match was stopped it attracted a lot of criticism from fans for the reason that Sanju Samson was again benched for the match against New Zealand.

The batter's exclusion from the playing XI of India has attracted lot of backlash from cricket fans and they are slamming BCCI for the same. The reason behind fans' ire towards BCCI is that Sanju had a great IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals to the finals of IPL 2022 and over the years the batsman has only proved his worth with fantastic performances and still getting dropped from matches and even excluded from T20 world cup squad.

Although, Samson played in the first ODI match scoring 36 off 38 balls, then was dropped again in Hamilton, leaving his fans shocked. Let us tell you that, in the same match Rishabh Pant was given a chance despite his poor form.

"Cricket craze gonna end here. Thanks to BCCI. from viru, yuvi to msd to sanju samson. Sanju is a victim of favouritism running in bcci. Until it is stopped, I won’t be watching any matches of team India. Replacing inform batsman is ridiculous. No more tweets" wrote one Twitter user.

"#SanjuSamson is dropped in one game in overseas condition. Last game was average of Sanju but how a player can proved himself entirely in just one game.i am speechless," wrote another.

Doesn't make any sense. SKY has a poor ODI record, Pant hasn't performed in white ball cricket, Samson played a good knock in last match. But you*****ing drop samson! Wow BCCI. #justiceforsamson #SanjuSamson https://t.co/jER4ZulT8o — Karthikeyan (@IamKarthi1818) November 27, 2022

Then what's the point of being WK & flexible to bat at any position?!

Once again they underline it #SanjuSamson is their easiest target.Not to forget he is dropped for Bangladesh ODIs as well, but Pant & Ishan are'nt.

Coaches change, Captains change but Sanju's fate remains same. pic.twitter.com/0XvXLcO1OU — Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, after facing the netizen's fume on Internet, Captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed the reason behind dropping Samson.

He said, “We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, showing the depth of our squad,” he explained.

Also, if India goes by the same plan then it is likely that Sanju Samson might be dropped from the 3rd ODI as well.