IND vs NZ: Netizens Slam BCCI For Dropping Sanju Samson In 2nd ODI

Samson played in the first ODI match scoring 36 off 38 balls, then was dropped again in Hamilton for second match.

By JE Sports Desk
Updated: Sun, 27 Nov 2022 04:54 PM IST
Minute Read
IND vs NZ: Netizens Slam BCCI For Dropping Sanju Samson In 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain on Sunday. Although, the match was stopped it attracted a lot of criticism from fans for the reason that Sanju Samson was again benched for the match against New Zealand.

The batter's exclusion from the playing XI of India has attracted lot of backlash from cricket fans and they are slamming BCCI for the same. The reason behind fans' ire towards BCCI is that Sanju had a great IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals to the finals of IPL 2022 and over the years the batsman has only proved his worth with fantastic performances and still getting dropped from matches and even excluded from T20 world cup squad.

Although, Samson played in the first ODI match scoring 36 off 38 balls, then was dropped again in Hamilton, leaving his fans shocked. Let us tell you that, in the same match Rishabh Pant was given a chance despite his poor form.

Also Read
Narendra Modi Stadium Gets Guinness World Record For Largest Attendance At..
Narendra Modi Stadium Gets Guinness World Record For Largest Attendance At..

"Cricket craze gonna end here. Thanks to BCCI. from viru, yuvi to msd to sanju samson. Sanju is a victim of favouritism running in bcci. Until it is stopped, I won’t be watching any matches of team India. Replacing inform batsman is ridiculous. No more tweets" wrote one Twitter user.

"#SanjuSamson is dropped in one game in overseas condition. Last game was average of Sanju but how a player can proved himself entirely in just one game.i am speechless," wrote another.

Also Read
IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: India And New Zealand Match Called Off As Rain Plays..
IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: India And New Zealand Match Called Off As Rain Plays..

Meanwhile, after facing the netizen's fume on Internet, Captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed the reason behind dropping Samson.
He said, “We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, showing the depth of our squad,” he explained.

Also, if India goes by the same plan then it is likely that Sanju Samson might be dropped from the 3rd ODI as well.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.