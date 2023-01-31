IND vs NZ: Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked With Immediate Effect For Producing Rank Turner In 2nd T20I, Report

IN an interesting set of events, pitch curator who was responsible for producing a turning track in the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand has been sacked after the match concluded. The report also says that the curator has been replaced by veteran Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal.

It is also reported that the sacked curator was not able to produce a fresh pitch despite being asked to do so.



"A lot of domestic cricket was already played on all the centre wickets ahead of the T20I and the curator should have left one or two strips for an international game. The surface was overused and due to the bad weather, there was not enough (time) to prepare a fresh wicket," a UPCA source told PTI.

Agarwal, who has prepared pitches in Bangladesh in the past before being removed in October last year, has been tasked to set things right as far as pitch-making is concerned. He will work closely with veteran BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee, said the source.

The T20I series decider will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Hardik has not been happy with the surfaces on offer so far in the series.

"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line, the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier," Hardik had said after the six-wicket win in Lucknow.

Inputs from PTI