New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will opt out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against India to focus on the two-Test series. In Williamson's absence, fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the team in the white-ball series, starting November 17 in Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Test series will begin on November 25.

In a press release, New Zealand Cricket said that Williamson will miss the T20I series as he prioritises preparing for the Test series. New Zealand's Test specialist group is already training in Jaipur.

"With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation," New Zealand Cricket said.

"Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series," it further stated.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson's recovery from a right calf strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20I series as well.

The three T20 Internationals will be played in Jaipur, followed by matches in Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

Earlier, New Zealand lost to Australia in the final of the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

A day after their loss, the New Zealand squad arrived in India on a charter flight from Dubai.

The Black Caps did not have to go through the mandatory quarantine as it was a bubble to bubble transfer. "They arrived in the evening and will be tested as per protocol before they have their practice session tomorrow," confirmed a Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) official.

Meanwhile, the Indian team, which failed to qualify for the World Cup semifinals, had its first training session on Monday under new head coach Rahul Dravid.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta