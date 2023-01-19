IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan's Witty Response To Rohit Sharma During Post Match Interview Wins Over Internet | Watch

Indian Cricket Team had a jailbreak moment in the 1st ODI as they narrowly escaped Michael Bracewell's blitz to win the match by 12 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma was in a jovial mood as he interviewed double centurion Shubman Gill who helped India reach a massive total 345/8 after 50 overs. Gill, was also joined by another double centurion, Ishan Kishan, who achieved this massive feat a few days back.

The interview had some candid moments as Rohit tried to tease Ishan with a hilarious statement “Ishan, You Scored 200 and Didn’t Play 3 Matches," after which the latter came up with a cheeky remark saying, “Bhaiya captain toh aap hain (But you’re the captain!)", followed by a burst of a laughter.

Check out the video here:

Rohit also congratulated Gill on the momentous feat, “From myself and Ishan, welcome to the 200 club," after which Gill replied with “Pleasure," as Kishan too congratulated his compatriot.

Since being Player of the Tournament in India's victorious run at the 2018 U19 Men's World Cup in New Zealand, Gill had already been talked about as the next backbone and future star of the senior men's team batting line-up.

Despite justifying the talk through a consistent 2022, his place in the ODI side was being questioned because Ishan Kishan, who himself hit 210 while opening the batting against Bangladesh in Chattogram, was moved down the order to accommodate Gill.

But under the skies of Hyderabad, on a two-paced pitch, Gill dazzled in an opening masterclass where he was in complete control of his strokeplay and ran hard to leave fans mesmerised with his 208.