IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan's Batting Approach After His ODI Double Ton Has Been Surprising, Feels Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that Ishan Kishan has not played upto the desired expectations after his maiden double ton which came against Bangladesh last year in December. Gambhir stressed on the fact that the kind of innings would have only taken his career graph upwards.

The 41-year-old who is part of the commentary team for the official broadcaster said that,"I think these young players need to learn quickly how to rotate strike because, on a wicket like this, it's not gonna be easy to go down the ground and hit those big sixes. "It's a surprise because of the way he batted in Bangladesh after scoring that double-hundred. He has struggled after that, everyone thought his graph will start growing up with the kind of innings he has played."

Gambhir also added that it was not just Ishan who has struggled against spin but other players as well.

"It's not only one chink in his armour. Indian unit as a batting unit has struggled against spin. Just the ability to not be able to manoeuvre, it's easy to hit those big sixes but the ability to rotate strikes consistently. "And there was enough purchase for spinners as well. It was pretty much evident when you got Michael Bracewell against Ishan Kishan."

Gambhir also expressed surprise over how the game went down the wire. "I was surprised by the way Indian batters played against spin. They could have played much better and shouldn't have taken that deep. New Zealand were very competitive and had brilliant captaincy from Mitchell Santner. They were able to take the game so deep."