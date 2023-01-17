IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Will Bat In Middle Order, Confirms Rohit Sharma Ahead Of 1st ODI

INDIA skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan will bat in the middle order in the ODI series against New Zealand.

India will face off against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, commencing on Wednesday, January 18. The first ODI will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"Ishan Kishan will be batting in the middle order. I am glad that he is getting this run after that fine knock (double century) against Bangladesh," said Rohit in a pre-match press conference.

In the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Kishan failed to get any chance in the playing XI despite scoring a double ton (210) in his last ODI against Bangladesh. KL Rahul got the chance ahead of Kishan in the team.

Now, Rahul is not part of the series against New Zealand and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury, Kishan will find himself a perfect fit in the no. 4 or 5 position.

Rohit further talked about the challenges his side will face against New Zealand.

"Going into the series, it is pretty simple for us, try to keep improving as a team and fine-tune everything that is in front of us in terms of our batting, bowling and fielding. Great opposition and a great opportunity for us to achieve what we want to achieve as a team. New Zealand is coming off a series win in Pakistan, they are playing some good cricket. It will be challenging for us to execute what we want to execute," the opening batter said.

"It is not too important to look at the opposition, but to do well as a team and play the way we want to. The last series was a perfect example of that. We played some fearless cricket. We do not want to overcomplicate things and see what other teams can do to us," added Rohit.