IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Sacrifices His Wicket For Virat Kohli In 3rd ODI, Video

A still from the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand (Credits: Twitter)

There are often such instances in the game of cricket where batters in crunch moments sacrifice their wicket for a senior batter in case of a mix-up. A similar instance happened in the 3rd ODI, where Ishan Kishan sacrificed his wicket for Virat Kohli in a horrible mix-up.

Ever since the incident happened, the video has gone viral and also attracted mixed reactions on it. Check out the video here:

#INDVNZ #3RDODI #ishankishan #Viratkohli Ishan Kishan virat kohli run out pic.twitter.com/ChU8VlKtJV

— Ankush Chauhan (@AnkushC35642587) January 24, 2023

Despite losing some quick wickets in the middle overs, India are on course to big finish at the end of 50 overs. With centuries from Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma, it has been a treat to watch the Indian innings. New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Playing XIs: New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik