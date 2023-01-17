IND vs NZ: Indian Cricketers Receive Warm Welcome From Jr NTR Ahead of 1st ODI In Hyderabad

Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill were spotted alongside Telugu actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad. As soon as the picture appeared on social media, it went viral instantly as fans couldn't help but share their excitement.



Jr NTR is one of the most popular actors in India with incredible following social media presence. Recently, his film RRR got global recognition as one of the songs from the film 'Naatu Naatu' won a golden globe award for "The Best Original Song". On Monday, SS Rajamouli directed magnum-opus won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film Category.

On Cricket front, India will face New Zealand for a 3-match ODI series followed by 3-match T20I series starting January 18. Check out the ODI and T20I squads here:

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.