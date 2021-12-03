Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: India suffered a massive setback on Friday just minutes before the beginning of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the match due to a hamstring niggle. Besides Rahane, whose place in the playing eleven seemed doubtful due to lack of form, pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were also ruled out of the second Test due to injuries.

In a statement, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said that Ishant, whose place in the playing XI was also in danger, had dislocated his left little finger and thus was ruled out of the second Test. Ishant, the BCCI said, had suffered the injury during the final day of the first Test at Kanpur.

Talking about Jadeja, the top cricketing body in India said that the star all-rounder had suffered a right forearm injury in the first Test and he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm during scans due to which he was ruled out of the two-match series.

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team," the BCCI said in a release.

The second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand will begin from Friday in Mumbai. However, the start was delayed due to heavy overnight rain. The rain has stopped but the umpires, who made an inspection of the pitch at 9:30 am IST, said the 30-yard circle and the bowlers' run-ups were the main issues.

The first Test between the Men in Blue and the Black Caps had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma