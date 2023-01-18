IND vs NZ: Here's How Shubman Gill Reached His Maiden Double Century, Watch

Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship to score a double century and propel India to a massive 349/8 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill dished out an opening masterclass against a quality New Zealand bowling line-up to score 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes.

Gill (23) reached his double century in style as he smashed three consecutive sixes in the 49th over against Lockie Ferguson to reach the magical mark. A look at the moment here:

He would hit another six over long-on in the final over, before falling for 208 as deep mid-wicket fielder took a screamer of a catch.

Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to nearly reaching 350.

Brief Scores: India 349/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208, Rohit Sharma 34; Daryl Mitchell 2/30, Henry Shipley 2/74) against New Zealand