New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will face New Zealand for the first T20 match of the 3-match series on November 17 in Jaipur. The game will begin at 7 pm and the live telecast will be done on Star Sports and Door Darshan.

Both the teams recently played the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and were gutted with their performance after India failed to qualify or the Semis itself, owing to its two big losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage while New Zealand failed to win the final match against Australia.

Here is everything that you want to know about Ind vs Nz first T20I match in Jaipur:

Ind vs NZ First T20 match: Pitch report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium will assist batters in both innings. Although Spinners will get help in middle overs while the pacers will have to be particular about their line and lengths on this track.

Ind vs NZ First T20 match: Weather forecast

The temperature of Jaipur is expected to hover around 20°C, with 32% humidity and 10 km/hr wind speed. Partly cloudy with no chances of precipitation is the forecast.

Dream XI Prediction:

Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, KL Rahul, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell,Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

Playing XI of Both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi

Full squads of both sides for the T20 series here:

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand’s Squad: Tim Southee (C)Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

