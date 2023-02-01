IND vs NZ: As India Registers Its Biggest T20I Win, A Look At Other Top T20 Wins To Savour For Men-In-Blue

A historic maiden T20I century by opener Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by bowlers powered India to a clinical 2-1 series victory over New Zealand with a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In terms of run margin, the 168-run win is India's biggest win in T20 Internationals. It was also the biggest margin of victory in a game played between two full-member nations.

However, this was not the first instance where India registered such a massive victory by monumental margins. A look at some of the biggest wins in terms of runs for the men-in-blue:

1. 143 runs against Ireland (2018)

Ireland have always been a worthy opponent at their home who are perfectly capable of upsetting big teams. However, the Indian side were just unstoppable in their approach as they blasted the Irish by 143 runs.

2. 101 runs against Afghanistan (2022)

Asia Cup 2022 was no less than a disaster for Team India, however, their incredible win against Afghanistan was a near perfect game to end an otherwise disappointing tournament.

3. 93 runs against Sri Lanka (2017)

A special performance from Yuzvendra Chahal proved too much for Sri Lanka as they faced an embarrassing defeat by 93 runs.

4. 91 runs against Sri Lanka (2022)

In response to a stellar total (228/5), Sri Lanka found themselves on the losing side as they could only manage 137 in 20 overs.

5. 90 runs against England (2012)

One of the biggest win in T20 World Cup history, India battered England by a huge margin in the group stage under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Among test playing nations, Sri Lanka holds the biggest record for a T20I win by a record margin of 172 runs against Kenya in 2007. On the other hand among Associate Nations - Czech Republic hold the record as they defeated Turkey by a humongous margin of 257 runs, during the Continental Cup in August 2019.