IND vs NZ: Aakash Chopra Reckons Rohit Sharma-led India Can Score 400 In 3rd ODI; Here's Why

Former India Opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand can be a run-fest as Rohit Sharma and company can even score 400 because of the small boundary dimensions.

Over the past few matches, Indian batters have displayed incredible batting prowess with 3 scores over 300 in ODI's. "What can we expect from this match? The Indian team has already lived up to expectations. I won't be surprised if India score 400 if they get to bat first, that's what I feel. 200-225 runs are scored in T20s here."Chopra said.

"The opposition team is weak, the pitch is extremely flat and the ground is very small. So when such an opportunity comes, all batters say they should improve their records because an international match is an international match."

"Nothing is on the line if it is a dead rubber. They are playing for pride and you are playing to do well. So the chances of runs getting scored increase even further in such a case. You might want to bat second here because the ground is extremely small."

Chopra added that dismissing the lower middle order has been a concern for India. For Sri Lanka, it was Dasun Shanaka who developed a liking to the Indian bowling attack. For New Zealand, it was the all-rounder Michael Bracewell who almost took his side home in the 1st ODI.

"There is nothing much to be concerned about. We did feel after the first match how we would dismiss the lower middle order. Dasun Shanaka earlier scored a century and then Michael Bracewell did that. So if there is a problem with us, it is that we are unable to wipe out the tail."

India will face New Zealand in a 3-match T20I series starting January 27.