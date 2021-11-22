New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India performed exceptionally well in the T20I series against New Zealand, beating the Black Caps 3-0. This is the second consecutive time when India have whitewashed New Zealand in a T20I series. Here are the talking points of the series:

India clinched 10-9 wins against New Zealand

After winning the 3rd and last T20I match against Kiwis, India have now surpassed New Zealand in terms of victories and has now won 10 matches out of 20 against them. Kiwis have won 9 encounters between the two sides.

Rohit Sharma and tosses

After losing some crucial tosses at the World Cup 2021, Team India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma won all the 3 tosses in the 3-match series against New Zealand. Rohit in terms of tosses has a better win record than the former T20I skipper Virat.

Rohit Sharma's 150 sixes in T20Is

Indian Skipper Rohit has now crossed the 150 sixes mark in the T20Is and became only the second batsman to have achieved the milestone after Martin Guptill. Rohit achieved this feat on Sunday in a match against the Kiwis. Continuing his excellent form, Rohit scored 56 of 31 balls in the 3rd T20I match to achieve the feat.

Most 50+ scores by Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has achieved a series of milestones in the New Zealand tour of India. By hitting 56 runs off 31 balls in the last match against Kiwis on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the T20I Indian skipper now has the most 50+ scores(30) in the shortest format of cricket. He surpassed Virat Kohli who has (29) 50+ scores and comes second to him.

India's second consecutive whitewash over NZ in T20Is

This 3-match series win would be India’s back-to-back clean sweep series victory against New Zealand. India have previously white-washed the Kiwis in the year 2020 by 5-0 in New Zealand. This win of India over New Zealand will be the former's consecutive series win against the latter at home.

Posted By: Ashita Singh