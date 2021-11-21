Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian captain Rohit Sharma was impressed beyond measures with a stunning 4,4,2,6,2,1 spell that Deepak Chahar played in the final over of Indian inning in the third T20I against New Zealand in Kolkata. Chahar slammed 21 runs off just 8 balls of which 19 runs came just in the last over.

As Chahar smashed a 95m six off Adam Milne’s short pitch ball, Rohit reflexively ended up saluting him for his shot-par-excellence.

Fans dissect Deepak Chahar’s CSK roots after Rohit’s salute

India had a great start, but stumbled when lost four wickets in quick succession. Kiwi skipper Adam Milne managed to take three quick wickets of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer too departed quickly. However, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan held the fort as the former managed to give India’s inning a defining conclusion with bat.

New Zealand are chasing 184 runs in the third T20I at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

