IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Match In Ahmedabad 7 PM IST February 1, Wednesday

India's refurbished top order batters with the likes Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi will look to put up impactful knocks as India face New Zealand in the series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the New Zealand Tour of India 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs NZ Playing 11s New Zealand Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand Tour of India.

TOSS – The 3rd T20I match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – February 1, 7 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi/Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister