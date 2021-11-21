Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: It was a dream start to Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era as India on Sunday once again outclassed New Zealand to beat them by -- runs in the third and final T20I at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, registering a whitewash against them. This is Men in Blue's second straight whitewash over the Black Caps in a T20I series. Earlier, they had defeated Kiwis 5-0 in New Zealand in 2020.

Right from the toss, everything went in India's favour as skipper Rohit opted to bat first after winning his third straight toss of the series. Rohit (56 off 31 balls) and Ishan Kishan (29 off 21 balls) gave India the perfect start.

However, India's innings was derailed a bit after Rohit, Ishan, Suryakumar Yadav (0 off 4 balls) and Rishabh Pant (4 off 6 balls) were dismissed in quick succession. Mitchell Santner, who was leading his side in place of Tim Southee on Sunday, was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he dismissed three Indian batsmen for just 27 runs in four overs.

Later, it was Shreyas Iyer (25 off 20 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (20 off 15 balls) who steadied the innings for India, but it was some late-hitting by Harshal Patel (18 off 11 balls) and Deepak Chahar (21 off 8 balls) that helped the Men in Blue post 184 runs in their 20 overs.

New Zealand might have hoped that the dew factor would help them, but it was only Martin Guptill (51 off 36 balls) who showed some character against the Indian bowlers to put a fight for his side. All of the other Kiwi batsmen kept struggling against the Indian bowlers as New Zealand were dismissed for 111, handing India an easy 73-run win.

For India, Axar Patel picked three wickets, giving just nine runs for his three overs. Harshal Patel, on the other hand, picked a couple of wickets, giving 26 runs in his three overs. Venkatesh Iyer, who bowled for the first on Sunday in international cricket, picked up a wicket for 12 runs in three overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 184 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 56; Mitchell Santner 3/27)

New Zealand: 111 all out in 17.2 overs (Martin Guptill 51; Axar Patel 3/9)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma