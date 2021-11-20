Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Having sealed the three-match T20I series against Tim Southee's New Zealand, team India led by Rohit Sharma would look to register a series clean-sweep by winning the third and final match of the series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. So far, the hosts have dominated the series in all departments of the game, leaving a little for the Black Caps to make a comeback.

On Sunday, it is expected that the Men in Blue might test their bench strength by resting a few players, including spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. For New Zealand, they will be playing for their pride with an aim to end the series on a high after losing the first two games.

As India prepare to face New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, here's a look at dream 11, probable playing XI and the full squad of both sides:

Dream 11:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Trent Boult.

Probable playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant/ Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tim Southee (captain), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Here's a look at the full squad of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohd. Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

