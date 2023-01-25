IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rahul Dravid Calls Shubman Gill's Father A Hard Taskmaster In Post-match Interview, Watch

Another day, another milestone for Shubman Gill as he smashed his 4th ODI century against New Zealand to power India to 90-run victory. This victory ensured Rohit Sharma-led side inflict another whitewash.

After the match, BCCI (Board of Cricket Control of India) posted an interview where head coach Rahul Dravid and Gill exchanging some light moments during the conversation. "I think his father will be glad that over the last month or so, what you have done is you really made it rain. So, well done. It must make you and your dad really proud," said Dravid.

Gill was quick to react and said that his father wouldn't be too happy with his 112 in the third ODI against New Zealand as he could have carried on.

"Yeah, I don't think he will be too happy about this game. He would definitely tell me to, I would have carried on, I should have carried on in this game and looked to have got another big score in this one," said Gill.

"Hard task master your dad man! If we don't push you, he will. So you're in good hands," said Dravid.

Watch full interview here

Continuing his red-hot form, Gill made 112 runs off just 78 balls, bringing up his second century of the series. Earlier in the series opener in Hyderabad, the opening batter had smashed a 208 to become the fifth Indian batter to get to an ODI double hundred.