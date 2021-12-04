Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday scripted history and became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket after India's Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan) and England's Jim Laker (1956 against Australia) to take all 10 wickets in an innings of a match. The 33-year-old achieved this astonishing feat against India during the second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai-born left-armer Patel, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, picked all the 10 Indian wickets, giving 119 runs in 47.5 overs as he helped the Black Caps bowl India out for 325 runs in their first innings of the Mumbai Test. This is also the best bowling figure by a visiting spinner in India.

Congratulating Ajaz, Kumble welcomed him in the "perfect 10" club. "Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 and 2 of a test match," he said in a Tweet. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded Ajaz, saying "one of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man".

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said, "Are you watching Anil Kumble bhai? Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat Your exclusive club might get a new member today". "Patel Indian ho ya New Zealand ka, Kamal hi karta hai! Congratulations Ajaz Patel for becoming the first Kiwi and the only 3rd player in Test history to achieve this extraordinary feat," tweeted Parthiv Patel.

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 325 in their first innings on Friday. Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325.

India lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session before Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma