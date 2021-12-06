Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Ajaz Patel's historic 10-wicket hall in an innings of a match went in vain after India defeated New Zealand on Monday by a massive margin of 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. Chasing a total of 540 in the fourth innings, the Black Caps, who were led by Tom Latham in this match following an injury to regular skipper Kane Williams, never looked in touch as they had already lost five wickets for just 140 runs by the end of day 3.

Resuming day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were starring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for the win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav had Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee dismissed for a duck and it seemed like that the hosts would wrap up the victory before the lunch break on Day 4. The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win.

However, this Test will always be remembered for Ajaz Patel's ten-wicket haul in the first innings which made him just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat.

"Personally, it's one of the greatest cricketing days of my life and it probably will always be," Ajaz said on his 10-wicket haul. "No talk of that sort. It doesn't matter who gets the wickets. I would have been happy had I got nine and someone else took one. It was really about making sure we did our job".

The first Test had ended in a draw.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 276 for seven declared.

New Zealand: 62 and 167 all out in 56.3 overs (Henry Nicholls 44, Daryl Mitchell 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49).

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma