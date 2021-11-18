Rohit Sharma to lead Team India against New Zealand led by Tim Southee in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi

Ranchi | Jagran Sports Desk: After a winning captaincy-coach debut by Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid duo in the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur, Team India is all set to take on the Kiwis on Friday in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a series win in his first series as T20 captain, with a victory in the second T20I game set to be played between India and New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

Ind Vs NZ 2nd T20I in Ranchi: Pitch Report

The Pitch report of JSCA International Stadium suggests that the pitch will help both batsmen and bowlers. The average score at this pitch is 152 runs, considered a close fighting total.

Ranchi Weather Report: Chasing team may have advantage



The winters in Ranchi at this time of the year keep the temperature within early 20s of the Celsius scale (21-24 degree Celsius). The humidity during the match is expected to touch the mark of 70 per cent. This means that the team which will bat second may find the advantage of dew while chasing the score.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Expected playing-XI

Expected playing XI from India and New Zealand are likely to be following:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

India Vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI: Dream11 prediction

Dream11 configuration is likely to be following:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Kl Rahul, Mark Chapman

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult

Posted By: Mukul Sharma