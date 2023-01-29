IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Match In Lucknow 7 PM IST January 29, Sunday

India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, here on Sunday. India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday.

TOSS – The 2nd T20I match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 29, 7 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India - Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister