Ind Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rain Stops Play After 4.5 Overs, India At 22 For No Loss

The second ODI between India and New Zealand was stopped by rain on Sunday. India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain interrupted the game at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2).

As New Zealand won the toss in the second ODI against India, captain Kane Williamson elected to bowl first. In the match being held at Seddon Park on Sunday, India have dropped Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur. Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar have been included in the playing XI. The hosts have replaced bowler Adam Milne with Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand are leading the series 1-0 after winning by seven wickets at Auckland. On Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will look to level the three-match series.

In the first ODI at Auckland, Tom Latham played an unbeaten knock of 145, while captain Kane Williamson also scored a stunning 94 not out. The Kiwis clinched the first of the three-match ODI comfortably with seven wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking at the time of the toss, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, "We are gonna have a bowl. The surface has been under covers a little, so hopefully, our seamers can extract whatever little help they can get. We are playing the extra slow option today in Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. He (Southee) is racking up the numbers in all formats and breaking a few records along the way, great achievement and a very special player for us."

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said, "We would have bowled first as there's moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs, we got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs."

"We got 2 changes. Instead of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar comes in and Deepak Hooda comes in place of Sanju Samson. We only need 10 percent of improvement and it makes a huge impact and especially in the death bowling, we got to be a bit more smarter," said Dhawan.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.