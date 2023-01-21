IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match In Raipur 1:30 PM IST January 21, Saturday

IND vs NZ: Indian players celebrate their victory during the first ODI match against New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

India will aim for another ODI series win at home when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series today in Raipur. Currently, India lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening game by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

TOSS – The 2nd ODI match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 PM IST.

Time – January 21, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham/Ishan Kishan

Batters: Devon Conway, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Henry Shipley

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley/Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley.