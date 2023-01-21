IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Confused Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Winning Toss Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hosts won the first ODI by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India and New Zealand are both playing with the same combination and remain unchanged for the clash.

By JE Sports Desk
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 01:28 PM IST
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo: ANI)

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday gave a giggling moment to cricket fans when he was caught confused during the toss in the second ODI against New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India opener flipped the coin and it went in Men in Blue's favour. Match referee Javagal Srinath asked Rohit what he wants to choose. In reply, the Indian skipper seemed confused and clueless about what decision to take. After a pause of a few seconds, Rohit asked New Zealand to bat.

Asked about the incident, the Indian skipper replied, "I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first."

"Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we've heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team," he added.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

