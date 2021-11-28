Kanpur | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer’s record breaking debut and Wriddhiman Saha’s grit with bat on the Day four of India’s match against New Zealand in Kanpur have put hosts in a fighting position with the tilt of win slightly moved towards the host’s side.

After declaring the second inning, Team India declared scored 234/7, giving the visitors the target of 284 to win the match.

For India, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel remained unbeaten with innings of 61* and 28* respectively.

At stumps, New Zealand's scorecard was placed at 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin took the lone wicket of Will Young in the last session of Day 4.

Resuming the third session from 167/7, Axar Patel joined Wriddhiman Saha in the middle, and the duo gathered runs at a quick pace. With a fightable target on scoreboard, Captain Ajinkya Rahane declared the hosts' second innings.

As New Zealand started their second inning, India bowled just four overs in the day, but succeeded in making a key breakthrough through Ashwin. With nine wickets to go and plenty of turn and bounce with that new ball, one can expect an interesting final day on cards.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer's gritty 65-run innings alongside Ravichandran Ashwin (32) helped India fight back in the second session after Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee took wickets as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India in the opening session.

Shreyas Iyer also became the first Indian batter in the Test history to score a century and a fifty on debut. Shreyas scored 105 off 171 balls in the first inning, which made him the 16th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. The Indian players to score a century on Test debut are Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, among others.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma