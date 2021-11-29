New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand managed to pull back the suspected loss in their first test match against India into a borderline draw. Despite Shreyas Iyer’s record breaking debut in Kanpur, the Indian boys in White led by Ajinkya Rahane could not make a winning finish in the end as Kiwis ended up at 165/9 while chasing 284 runs on the final day of test match on Monday.

While the result couldn't be produced, the first match managed to live up to expectations due to its reasonably sporty ground. The ground staff was appreciated for doing an excellent job in preparing a track not just for batters but for spinners and pacers as well.

The match went into the last half an hour and was well labeled as a classic test encounter, despite its draw result.



It was this hard work by the grounds staff which was acknowledged Team India’s Coach Rahul Dravid.

"We would like to make an official announcement. Mr Rahul Dravid has paid ₹35,000 personally to our groundsmen," the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) announced in the press box after the conclusion of the Kanpur Test.

The tip by Rahul Dravid is being seen as a token of appreciation for ground staff for preparing a sporty track which made sure that the game would get into its last half an hour.

The pitch at Green Park had a bit of something for everyone in the game. While the batters such as Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Tom Latham and Will Young managed to put together fightable scores of scoreboard for their respective sides, pacers Tim Southee and Kylie Jamieson managed to push away India’s top order of formidable reputation.

